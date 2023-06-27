Financial Review: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AZZ and Nano Magic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AZZ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

AZZ has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, suggesting that its stock price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $1.32 billion 0.77 -$52.97 million ($2.02) -20.13 Nano Magic $2.58 million 3.48 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Nano Magic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AZZ.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -3.70% 12.92% 4.29% Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields. It also provides anti-fogging towelettes to the military and first responders for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays;mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; and clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints. In addition, the company offers protective and water repelling coatings for interior and exterior glass, and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces. It markets and sells its products directly to customers and retailers; and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Nano Magic Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Nano Magic Inc. in December 2022. Nano Magic Inc. is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.