Financial Review: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 57.20 -$126.87 million ($0.97) -2.61 Lear $20.89 billion 0.39 $327.70 million $7.06 19.66

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

54.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lear 0 6 5 0 2.45

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Lear has a consensus price target of $155.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Lear.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,497.99% -63.69% -48.92% Lear 1.96% 12.32% 4.23%

Summary

Lear beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

