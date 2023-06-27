Financial Survey: Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) versus National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dai-ichi Life and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai-ichi Life N/A N/A N/A National Western Life Group 13.02% 3.60% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dai-ichi Life and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai-ichi Life 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dai-ichi Life and National Western Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai-ichi Life N/A N/A N/A $147.35 0.13 National Western Life Group $558.40 million 2.40 $101.14 million $21.85 16.82

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dai-ichi Life. Dai-ichi Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Western Life Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dai-ichi Life pays an annual dividend of $15.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 85.6%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Dai-ichi Life pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Western Life Group pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Dai-ichi Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of National Western Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of National Western Life Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Dai-ichi Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities. The company was formerly known as The Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited and changed its name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

