Financial Survey: New York Times (NYSE:NYT) versus William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL)

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) and William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Times and William H. Sadlier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Times $2.31 billion 2.72 $173.90 million $1.15 33.18 William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Times 0 3 1 0 2.25 William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Times and William H. Sadlier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New York Times presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.04%. Given New York Times’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Times is more favorable than William H. Sadlier.

Risk & Volatility

New York Times has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York Times and William H. Sadlier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Times 8.21% 13.49% 8.42% William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of New York Times shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of New York Times shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. New York Times pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Times has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

New York Times beats William H. Sadlier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company also licenses articles, graphics, and photographs to newspapers, magazines and websites; and licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets; third-party digital platforms; and for use in television, films and books. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; and digital advertising business that includes direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements. Further, the company offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audm, a read-aloud audio service that are available on mobile applications and websites, as well as Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. It also prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

