First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,050 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

