First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Enbridge by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 732,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 148,885 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 117.6% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.