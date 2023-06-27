First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

