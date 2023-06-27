First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.