First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

