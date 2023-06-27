First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,805,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,775,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 229.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,643 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

