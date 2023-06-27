First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

