First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) versus American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Head to Head Comparison

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 2 4 6 0 2.33 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.52%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.6% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.63 billion 2.19 $1.03 billion $1.04 23.21 American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.13) -15.54

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 10.31% 5.37% 2.65% American Lithium N/A -18.98% -18.68%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats American Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

