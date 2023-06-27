Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

