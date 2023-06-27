Five Oceans Advisors Buys 457 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

