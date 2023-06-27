Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

