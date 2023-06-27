Fortune 45 LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortune 45 LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.