Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $174.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -10.30 Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 20.32 $700.60 million $3.51 39.67

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Franco-Nevada 53.87% 10.58% 10.26%

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Gatos Silver on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

