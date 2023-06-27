General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

GE stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.