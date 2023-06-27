General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 795.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.