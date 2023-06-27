Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lessened by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $131.27 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.38.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

