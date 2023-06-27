Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.