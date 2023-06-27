Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Position Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 447,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

