Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stock Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,540,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 84,285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 478,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

