Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

