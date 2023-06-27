Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

