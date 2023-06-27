Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAC. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PAC opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $2.0894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

