HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

