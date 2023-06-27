HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Shares of PWR opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.53 and a 52 week high of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

