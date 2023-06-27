HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,195,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 200,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

