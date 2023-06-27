HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock worth $74,644,492. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

