Head to Head Analysis: Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invacare and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 401.49%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Invacare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invacare and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories $9,299.00 1,048.73 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Invacare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

