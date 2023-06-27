Head to Head Comparison: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) vs. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro 0.55% -34.61% -17.71% PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 7 3 0 2.08 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nevro and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $39.73, indicating a potential upside of 59.16%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 2.20 $3.00 million ($0.01) -2,496.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 20.43 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -15.46

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROCEPT BioRobotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nevro beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

