Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $442.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $367.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $445.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

