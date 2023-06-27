Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

