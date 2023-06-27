Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

HST stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

