Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $1.57 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $235,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

