Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,388 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

