Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

