Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,804.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

