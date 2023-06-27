Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $524,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

