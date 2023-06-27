Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $904,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Washington Federal Price Performance

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

