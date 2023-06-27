Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kearny Financial worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

KRNY stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

