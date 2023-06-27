Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.