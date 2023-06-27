Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 19,400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.