Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

