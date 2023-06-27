Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 28,100 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,458,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

CADE opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.