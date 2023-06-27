Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 381,800 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

