Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,581,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $44,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.7 %

SLB stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

