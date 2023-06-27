Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 134,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

