Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

